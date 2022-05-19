'Took It To Different Level': Viju Mane On Prasad Oak's Acting In Dharmaveer

Anand Chintamani Dighe, also known as the tiger of Thane, was a senior Shiv Sena party leader and Thane district Unit chief of the Shiv Sena party. A biography on the tall socio-political figure was made by director Pravin Tarde recently. It was titled Dharmaveer Mukkam Post Thane. The look of actor Prasad Oak, who played Anand, is being discussed a lot these days.

The movie has been getting a good response. It was earlier rumoured that Viju Mane, who is the director of Pandu, would play the role. Praveen Tarde gave Viju Mane the first preference for the role.

And now Viju Mane has reacted to the film starring Prasad Oak. He said that the movie wouldn’t be the same without Prasad. Prasad’s acting has taken him to such a different level, he said, adding that Prasad was his favourite actor and a good friend.

Prasad Oak has also acted in many of Viju Mane’s films like Ti Ratra, Khel Mandla, Shikari, etc. Viju used to feel that two actors in Marathi cinema haven’t gotten the right role to prove themselves and their abilities. One being Abhijeet Chavan and the other Prasad. “Prasad knows how to cover the screen," he said.

During a visit to the set, Prasad and Viju were chatting. Soon after the set started, and when Prasad closed and reopened his eyes, he was no longer himself and now belonged to Dharmaveer.

Prasad Oak also commented on Viju Mane’s post, saying that there was a need for people like him in society who are sincere and open-minded. He pointed out that this comes from his loyalty to his work and the love he has for everyone who works faithfully.

