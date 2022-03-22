Took Only 3 Days Off in Last 17 Years, Says John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham has revealed that he has taken only three days off in the last 17-18 years of his career.

The actor revealed this on the fitness-oriented talk show, Shape Of You, hosted by Shilpa Shetty. John also informed the host that consumption of sugar was more harmful than smoking cigarettes.

The actor, however, also acknowledged that it was very boring that he took only three days of leave in the past 17-18 years. It was not a very good thing since everyone needs a break, he added.

During the entertaining True or False round in the show, Shilpa asked the actor whether it was true that he had not consumed his favourite sweet Kaju Katli for the last 25 years. To this, John Abraham smiled and said it was a lie and that it’s been 27 years since he ate it.

During the interaction, John also said that a human being can’t be beautiful or handsome for everyone in the world when Shilpa said that she has read somewhere that he doesn’t believe that he is handsome.

Talking about the film industry, the actor said that we all are connected in the industry by a wire called insecurity and now I have reached a stage where it doesn’t matter how I look from the outside. According to the actor, it is more important how we are from the inside.

John also revealed a unique thing about himself. He stated that his phone didn’t have any social media apps, including WhatsApp. He also said that he would be completely off social media soon.

On the work front, John recently wrapped shooting for the upcoming thriller Ek Villain Returns. The movie has been directed by Mohit Suri and will feature Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Ek Villain Returns is slated for release in July this year.

