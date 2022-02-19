Toolsidas Junior Trailer: Rajiv Kapoor Emerges As Loving Father; Sanjay Dutt As Enthusiastic Coach In Sports-Drama

After much anticipation, the makers of Sanjay Dutt and late Rajiv Kapoor starrer sports-drama Toolsidas Junior dropped its trailer on Saturday. Toolsidas Junior also features child actor Varun Buddhadev and it will be released in theatres on March 4, 2022.

The two-minute-twenty-two-seconds trailer sees Rajiv Kapoor as a snooker player who only likes to indulge in the sports because of his 13-year-old son (Varun). He even participates in snooker competitions to inspire his kid. And the kid dreams that his father will win the snooker championship too, as he wants his younger one to lift the golden trophy post the victory.

However, all their aspirations go down the drain when his father faces defeat in the championship. Things take an emotional turn when he tries to avenge for his father’s vanquish. He meets a snooker champion (Sanjay Dutt) who helps him win the championship match with one repeated winner. The trailer ends with shots showing the troubles and joys to the little kid faces to conquer the match.

Advertisement

Check the trailer below:

For the unversed, Toolsidas Junior marks filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s youngest son Rajiv Kapoor return to screen 30 years after his 1990 movie Zimmedaaar, the movie is Rajiv Kapoor’s last film before his demise.

In December last year, Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar had announced their first joint production, titled Toolsidas Junior starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead. At the time, Gowariker took to Twitter and shared the first look of the film, writing that he was thrilled to collaborate with T-Series for “Toolsidas Junior".

Advertisement

“A music association now steps up to become a movie collaboration! Get your cue sticks ready! #ToolsidasJunior coming soon," the director tweeted. Gowariker and Kumar had previously partnered for the music of 2004 drama, Swades.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker, the film is written and directed by Mridul. The movie went on the floors in 2018.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.