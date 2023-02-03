The second month of the year has arrived and there will be no shortage of content for those who enjoy binge-watching on OTT platforms. From superhero movies to edgy web series, there is a lot to choose from every genre.

During this month, you can watch new content according to your mood from the comfort of your home. Let us take a look at some of the latest movies and web series that should be on your watchlist in the month of February.

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+ Hotstar - February 1)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2022. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. The film is a great tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the first Black Panther film. He died in 2020 at the age of 43. If you missed watching this terrific film in the theatres, you can catch it on Disney Plus Hotstar from February 1.

2. Farzi (Amazon Prime Video - February 10)

Fans are eagerly waiting for this edgy thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. This web series has been created by the director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame. Farzi revolves around a clever street artist’s pursuit to con the system that favours the rich. The series releases on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

3. Your Place or Mine (Netflix - February 10)

Immerse yourself in the romantic fervour of February by binge-watching Your Place or Mine on Netflix. Your Place or Mine stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher and looks like an out-of-the-box romantic comedy. You can watch Your Place or Mine on Netflix from February 10.

4. Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama (Disney Plus Hotstar - February 10)

Actress Hansika Motwani married businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 last year. Now, Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to offer a glimpse into the big fat Indian wedding of the Koi Mil Gaya actress.

5. The Romantics (Netflix - February 14)

The Romantics is a four-part docu-series which celebrates the glorious legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films. The Romantics will showcase how Yash Raj Films taught an entire generation to love. The series releases on Netflix on February 14.

