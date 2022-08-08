Top Gun Maverick Eyes Avengers Infinity War After Beating Titanic For 7th Highest Grossing Film In US

Tom Cruise’s actioner Top Gun: Maverick has created history by beating the domestic box office record of the iconic film Titanic. This unprecedented feat has enabled the fighter-jet adventure flick to gain over $662 in ticket sales, making it the seven-biggest grossing movie ever in the US.

As per the statistics by Variety, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s romantic-tragedy film earned over $1.5 billion abroad and over $2.2 worldwide. Even though the film was barred from releasing in Russia and China, Top Gun: Maverick has managed to make impressive revenue internationally as well as domestically. The worldwide box office collection of the film stands at $690 million.

In the post-pandemic era, the business of the movie is nothing less than monumental and if the victory reign of Top Gun: Maverick continues at the same pace, the Tom Cruise starrer might also beat the earning of the hit Marvel movie Avenger: Infinity War, which is currently placed at the sixth position on the list with the domestic earning of about $678 million.

The other five films that are in the top five position includes Black Panther which minted $700 million, Avatar which made $760 million, Spider-Man: No Way Home which earned $804 million, Avengers: Endgame at $853 million, and finally topping the list is Star Wars: The Force Awakens which earned about $936 million.

Ever since its announcement, Top Gun: Maverick has managed to create a massive buzz online, which only doubled when the film finally hit the silver screens back in May. Reportedly, the movie remained in the top five of the weekend rankings straight for 10 weeks. In addition to this, Top Gun: Maverick is also Tom Cruise’s film to garner over $100 million in a single week.

Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie is the sequel to the classic 1986 movie Top Gun. The newly released movie features Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprising their roles as Pete Mitchell aka Maverick and Tom Kazansky aka Iceman respectively. Joining them are Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, and Lewis Pullman in pivotal roles. Before its theatrical release, Top Gun: Maverick also premiered at CinemaCon and the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

