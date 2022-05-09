'Toughest Part is to Understand What Child's Cry Means': Debina Bonnerjee on Motherhood

This Mother’s Day was very special for actor Debina Bonnerjee, who recently gave birth to a baby girl. Going by her social media posts, Debina appears ecstatic just like any new mother. Debina has shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram on Mother’s Day.

Becoming a mother is one of the most significant physical and psychological changes in the life of a woman. Therefore, Debina discussed her experience of becoming a parent in a recent chat with the Hindustan Times.

“This day this year means different things for me. Being a mother feels awesome. Life changes a lot after this. All that you used to think about without batting an eyelid, now all those thoughts come keeping the well-being of the child first, be it a trip or anything. Everything is planned according to her, will she be able to adjust completely," Debina was quoted as saying.

According to the Ramayan actor, the toughest part about being a parent is understanding what the child’s cries mean. “It is trying to know what our child thinks. What does she want, what do her cries mean, you have to understand that right from day one. Now I can understand my mother, who every day tries to figure out what is going on in my mind, what I want to eat, and what am I thinking. She wants to understand even before I think about it or can spell it out," Debina further added.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. In April, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Lianna, after being married for 11 years. It is worth mentioning that both Debina and Gurmeet became household names after starring in the hit mythological drama, Ramayana.

