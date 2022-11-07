Tovino and Krithi’s Next Ajayante Randam Moshanam Goes on Floors

The makers of Ajayante Randam Moshanam, an upcoming Malayalam film, started filming on Tuesday with a traditional puja. Tovino Thomas plays the lead in the high-budget movie. With this movie, actress Krithi Shetty will make her Malayalam film debut. Krithi Shetty tweeted, sharing pictures from the event, “My #malayalam #debut EXTREMELY ELATED and grateful need all your blessings Can’t wait to work with @ttovino,".

The fantasy adventure is being produced in 3D. The movie will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English in addition to Malayalam. This will be Tovino’s first pan-India release. A large portion of the film will take place in Kasaragod, and Jithin Lal, a debutant, will direct the film. Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Basil Joseph, Harish Uthaman, Hareesh Peradi, and Pramod Shetty are also featured in the film. A source said that Tovino Thomas will play a triple role in the movie. His titular characters are Maniyan, Ajayan, and Kunjikelu.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

A concept teaser of the project was also released, and the viewers were presented with a distinct time in history in the film’s previsualisation. One of the oldest martial arts in the world, Kalaripayattu is practised by the main character every morning.

While implying that this movie may deal with the topics of enslavement and freedom in feudal times, the trailer shows more action-packed scenes. The film will be shot in and around Kasaragod, the producers have previously stated.

Entertain yourself with this teaser-

Advertisement

Tovino Thomas is now relishing his films’ back-to-back box office successes. He last appeared in Thallumaala, a ridiculous action film about a temperamental hero. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2022 after being a massive smash at the Kerala box office.

With numerous projects, Krithi Shetty is likewise quite active. She is currently on location for a film directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie is advertised as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and features Naga Chaitanya.

Read all the Latest Movies News here