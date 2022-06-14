Tovino Thomas Announces Thallumaala’s Release Date

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas-starrer Thallumaala is one of the most anticipated movies of Mollywood. Dropping a cool and funky poster from the film, the actor announced the official release date of Thallumaala. The movie will hit theatres worldwide on August 12. The new poster, shared by Tovino, showcased him in the role of Manavalan Waseem. He is seen in funky clothes and sporting a super cool avatar. “Thallumaala on August 12 in theatres worldwide," the tweet read. Check it out:

The first single of Thallumala titled Kannil Pettole was released a month ago. It is sung by the composer Vishnu Vijay, along with Irfana Hameed.

While the Arabic and Malayalam lyrics have been penned by Mu.Ri, Hameed has been credited for the lyrics of the rap. Kannil Pettole received an overwhelming response from the audience. The biggest highlight is the performances put up by Tovino and Kalyani. Fans have ‘appreciated’ Tovino for nailing the dance moves. “Did not expect Tovino to pull off dancing this gracefully, Lovely work," a user wrote in the comments of the music video.

“Really impressed with Tovino Thomas what a change and dedication for every movie. Really sincere efforts by him. Appreciatable," another commented.

Watch the song here:

Thallumaala is an upcoming action-comedy directed by Khalid Rahman. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Shine Tom Chacko in the crucial roles. Thallumaala’ also marks Tovino and Kalyani first movie together.

While Thallumaala is set to release in August, Tovino is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Vaashi, which will grace the cinema halls on June 17. The actor has three more projects in the pipeline, including Ajayante Randam Moshanam, 2403 ft, and Vazhakku.

