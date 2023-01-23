Tovino Thomas Drops Character Poster From His Next Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Malayalam actor-producer Tovino Thomas needs no introduction. Carving a niche for himself in the film industry, Tovino has delivered some groundbreaking performances in Kala, Minnal Murali, Vaashi and Thallumaala. The multi-talented actor recently celebrated his 34th birthday on January 21. On the occasion, Tovino took his fans by a delightful surprise after he dropped the first look from his upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam on both his Instagram and Twitter handles. He revealed his character in the film.

“Unleashing the Master Thief of Chiyothikavu… Maniyan!!!" read Tovino’s caption. In the poster, the Malayalam star can be seen portraying a rugged look. With a full-grown beard, unruly hair, a tattooed arm, and an intense gaze, Tovino seems to represent an angry-young man. Along with his beefed-up avatar, the Maari 2 actor donned rustic attire clubbed with a tribal neckpiece, depicting an ancient era.

Tovino’s stance gives the impression that he is ready to plunge into action, holding a fire torch in his hand. The fiery poster also reveals a mob following Maniyan aka Tovino, holding torches in their hands. The title of Ajayante Randam Moshanam aka ‘ARM’ can also be seen written in bold golden letters on the poster.

Tovino’s admirers were quick to comment, dropping their excited reactions. While one user exclaimed, “most waitingggg..!!!" another called the poster to be simply “Epic." Others added a slew of fire emojis in the comment section.

According to Economic Times, Tovino will be essaying three characters in Ajayante Randam Moshanam, namely, Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikelu. All of the characters will belong from different time periods, that is, 1900, 1950, and 1990.

Touted to be an adventure drama, Ajayante Randam Moshanam is helmed by first-time director Jithin Lal. It is produced collaboratively by Listin Stephen and Dr Zachariah Thomas. Tovino’s highly-anticipated project also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph, Surabhi Lakshmi, Harish Uthaman and Rohini in pivotal roles. Ajayante Randam Moshanam is headed for a pan-Indian release in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English languages on June 30, 2023.

