Tovino Thomas to Essay Triple Role in Ajayante Randam Moshanam: Report

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is on a roll lately. After starring in four films this year – Naaradan, Dear Friend, Vaashi and the blockbuster hit Thallumaala – he recently kicked off the shoot of Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The fantasy adventure film went on floors on October 11 with a muhurat puja. Along with giving fans a glimpse of the event, the 33-year-old actor wrote, “Pooja Stills!! Started Rolling From Today!!"

According to reports, Tovino Thomas will play triple roles in Ajayante Randam Moshanam for the first time in his 10-year-long career. He will be seen essaying the lead characters – Ajayan, Kunjikelu and Maniyan – in this upcoming Malayalam film. Apart from Tovino, the star cast of Ajayante Randam Moshanam also boasts of Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Pramod Shetty, Basil Joseph and Hareesh Peradi.

The film marks Uppena star Krithi Shetty’s debut in the Malayalam film industry. On Tuesday, the Telugu actress penned a sweet note to express her excitement about working with Tovino Thomas. “My #malayalam #debut EXTREMELY ELATED and grateful need all your blessings Can’t wait to work with @ttovino," wrote Krithi by tweeting pictures from the film’s muhurat puja.

Helmed by debutant director Jithin Lal, Ajayante Randam Moshanam will be Tovino Thomas’s first-ever pan-India release. Besides Malayalam, the fantasy adventure film will also be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English languages. Ajayante Randam Moshanam is reportedly being shot in the 3D format.

The team is currently shooting in Kasaragod, Kerala. The film is jointly produced by Dr Zacharia Thomas and Listin Stephen under the banners of UGM and Magic Frames. The makers of Ajayante Randam Moshanam have roped in Dhibu Nainan Thomas to score its music and Jomon T John to handle its cinematography.

