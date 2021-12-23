Tovino Thomas was Offered Naga Chaitanya's Role in Laal Singh Chaddha, Had to Let Go Because of Hair Style

Tovino Thomas will be seen as superhero Minnal Murali which is getting to release on Netflix on December 24. In a recent interview, Thomas revealed that he was offered Naga Chaitanya’s role of an army man in Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha but he had to turn it down.

He told ETimes, “When I got a call, I had to do a buzz cut hairstyle for the role, and I had this long funk hair while I was shooting for Minnal Murali and it’s a dream project for us, so I had to finish the movie."

The Malayalam actor added that he realised he was missing something huge, and he didn’t have any other option but to say no to Laal Singh Chaddha. He added, “I wouldn’t say I regret not doing the movie, but I was surely upset (about) letting it go."

Thomas also shared that his upcoming film Minnal Murali is the biggest movie of his career, so far. The actor shared, “Minnal Murali will be the biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved. That budget was essential to making this movie because for a movie that’s two hours and a few minutes long, we shot for 110 days and packed up on the 111th day. So if we have shot for 110 days, one can understand how much content would be there."

Minnal Murali is directed by Basil Joseph. It tells the story of an ordinary man Jaison from a small town called Kurukkanmoola in Kerala, who becomes the titular superhero after getting struck by a bolt of light. Produced by Sophia Paul of Weekend Blockbusters, the film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese.

(With IANS inputs)

