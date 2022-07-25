Trailer, Audio of Jai and Athulya Ravi-Starrer Yenni Thuniga Launched

The trailer of Yenni Thuniga, headlined by Jai and Athulya Ravi, was released on Saturday. To unveil the trailer, the makers held a trailer launch event in Chennai. On this occasion, the film crew also released the audio of the film.

The trailer has fans wanting more. It is getting a good response from the masses. The film crew has announced that the film will hit theatres on August 4.

Written and directed By S.K.Vettri Selvan, the film also stars Anjali Nair, Vamsi Krishna, and Vidhya Pradeep among others. Vamsi Krishna will be seen playing the role of antagonist in the film. Billed as an action thriller, it features music by Sam C.S.

During the event, the film crew said that there are scenes in the upcoming film which will attract audiences from all walks of life.

The film, produced by Suresh Subramanian under the Rain of Arrows Entertainment banner, has J.B.Dinesh Kumar as Director of Photography, V. J. Sabu Joseph handled the editing, and Sherif took care of cinematography for the project. The action scenes have been choreographed by G.N.Murugan.

Speaking of Jai, the actor made his debut in the film industry with the 2002 film Bhagavati starring Vijay. Following this, Jai created a fan base for himself in the Tamil film industry by delivering various hit films like Chennai 28, Subramaniapuram, and Engeyum Vaami.

On the work front, the actor has two other films, including Sundar C’s multi-starrer Koffee with Kadhal, and Breaking News under Andrew Pandian’s direction.

After Kalakalappu 2, Jai’s films did not receive much response, and the team is hopeful that Yenni Thuniga will be a huge success.

