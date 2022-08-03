'Trailer Just a Glimpse of What's to Come': Dulquer Salmaan on Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan’s much-awaited film Sita Ramam is receiving a lot of appreciation even before its release. The trailer and songs of the film have been loved by the viewers. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Sita Ramam is all set to release in theatres on August 5. Ahead of the film’s release, Dulquer Salmaan, in an interview with a local media portal, talked about his role, his inspiration and much more.

Talking about what attracted him to Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan said that the original script of the film is what left him impressed. He thinks that people are not writing stories of this sort anymore. The actor also loves the idea that Sita Ramam is a period film. Dulquer also added that the screenplay is “unpredictable" and what viewers have seen in the trailers is just a glimpse of the story.

Talking about his character, Dulquer Salmaan said, “I have played an orphaned Army officer. He is a jovial soul. He is not bitter. When it comes to his duty, he is very patriotic. As an actor, I have to work within the confines of my character. I don’t want people to find my acting predictable. Producer C Ashwini Dutt Garu is my favourite person. He is like family. He is so positive and loving. The production house feels personal. They look after me very well! Since it is a Vyjayanthi movie, I knew the story would be special."

Talking about Mrunal Thakur, who is playing the role of Sita in the film, the actor said that she is a phenomenal actress, she is an energetic, a happy soul and is very expressive and dedicated.

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s Sita Ramam all set to release on August 5 and was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

