Trailer of Amala Paul's The Teacher Shows Journey of Woman’s Fight Against All Odds

Fantastic timing, charming on-screen presence and impeccable dialogue delivery, these are some of the traits that earned actress Amala Paul a massive fan base. The diva is currently all set for the release of her Malayalam film The Teacher.

The trailer of this thriller directed by Vivek was released on Tuesday and has earned a positive response from the audience. From the trailer, we can get the idea that The Teacher revolves around a Physical Education teacher Devika who is highly committed to her job. Devika also has a happy life on the personal front with a loving and caring husband. Everything is going nice and she is also about to embrace parenthood soon but then a tragedy happens.

A scandalous video of Devika goes viral on the Internet due to which her life goes through an extremely rough phase. From separation from her husband and enduring other social stigmas, Devika faces a lot of harassment but doesn’t get bogged down. She doesn’t wait for someone to arrive and take her out of the crisis. Instead, she decides to fight this situation on her own. How Devika deals with the matter and finds the culprit forms the crux of The Teacher.

The intense and gripping trailer received applause from viewers who have also admired the concept of this movie. A user wrote that the year 2022 has seen a lot of good Malayalam films and The Teacher can be one of those movies. Another expressed happiness that talented actors like Hakeem Shajahan are also getting the chance to essay pivotal roles in films. One of the viewers wrote that Vivek is the director who has churned out hits like Athiran with Sai Pallavi. He expressed hope that The Teacher would also turn out to be a big hit at the box office.

Starring actors like Chemban Vinod Jose, Manju Pillai, Vinita Koshy, I M Vijayan, Prashanth Murali and others, The Teacher will release on December 2.

