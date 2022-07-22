Trailer of Arvind Jagtap's Next Mi Punha Yein Promises Gripping Political Drama

Arvind Jagtap, known for writing some stellar hit films, including Dambis and Sagla Karun Bhagle, is making his directorial debut with the series Mi Punha Yein. The trailer of this series was released on Thursday and it left the audience in splits. With witty dialogues and funny sequences, Mi Punha Yein’s trailer created a buzz on social media. It has received more than 3 lakh views.

Viewers are eagerly waiting for the release of Mi Punha Yein. The reason for this is the previous production of Planet Marathi, Ranbazaar, which was a smashing hit.

Another user praised the timing behind the release of the series. This user revealed that Mi Punha Yein was made a long time ago. Despite this, the makers decided to wait for some time considering the current political situation. They made some changes, which will make Mi Punha Yein more relatable than before.

Makers, though, say that the web series is not related to the current political situation in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile talking about the trailer, the audience praised the fact that the actors were quite brilliant in getting the accent right. Many have commented that they will watch the series because of actor Amir Tadwalkar.

Apart from Amir, other popular actors are also involved in this project. Some also compared the starting of the trailer to another popular series Sacred Games Season 2’s start.

Mi Punha Yein will be available for streaming from July 29. It boasts an impressive cast starring Sayaji Shinde, Rakesh Bhavsar, Rohit Kokate and others.

