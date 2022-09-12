Trailer of Atharvaa-Starrer Trigger is Out and It Promises a Gripping Mystery

The trailer of Atharvaa-starrer Trigger was unveiled on Saturday. The trailer opened much to the delight of fans. Directed by Sam Anton, the upcoming film also has Arun Pandian and Tanya Ravichandran in lead roles. The film is set to release on September 23 and is cleared by the Censor Board with a U/A certificate.

Atharva, sharing the trailer, posted a poster and wrote, “Extremely excited in presenting the Trailer of our film #Trigger #TriggerTrailer https://youtube.com/watch?v=ePQ6ZWEd-UM… In Theaters from 23.09.2022."

The plot of the action drama is about 20 children kidnapped by an unidentified gang and how Atharvaa as a policeman resolves the mystery and rescues the kids.

Watch it here:

Backed by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under the Pramod Films banner, the film ensembles the star cast of Seetha, Krishna, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Munishkanth, Chinni Jayanth, Aranthangi Nisha and Anbuthasan.

On the technical front, Ghibran provides the music for the film, and Krishnan Vasant and Ruben are the faces behind the lens and cuts of the film, meanwhile, Dhilip Subbarayan is taking care of the stunts. The film has dialogues written by director PS Mithran.

Atharva’s latest movie Kuruthi Aattam, released on August 5 this year emerged as a moderate success at the box office. The film is directed by Sri Ganesh, known for 8 Thottakkal (2017), thus the expectations were high. However, the film did not get the expected success and more recently had its digital release on September 2.

The makers are expecting to gain a little more traction post the OTT release. Other than Atharvaa, the action thriller features Priya Bhavani Shankar in the female lead role along with Raadhika, Vatsan, Kanna Ravi, Radha Ravi, and Prakash in supporting roles.

Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the music and the film revolves around a youngster, who locks horns against multiple villains.

