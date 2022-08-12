Trailer Of Chiyaan Vikram-Starrer Cobra To Be Out On August 15

Chiyaan Vikram-starrer much-anticipated film Cobra is all set for its release on August 31. Meanwhile, the fans are eagerly waiting for its trailer. The latest reports indicate that the trailer of Cobra is likely to be released on August 15. According to reports, the makers have prepared an impressive trailer.

It remains to be seen whether or not the trailer is released on this date. The release date of Cobra was also postponed from August 11 to 31. According to reports, several changes were made to the story by the director. Besides, the makers also wanted to make sure that there was no clash between the release dates of Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Vikram essays Aditya Karikalan’s role in Ponniyin Selvan: Part One.

Directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra will narrate the story of a genius mathematician Mathi. Mathi has another identity named Cobra who commits crimes using his capability as a mathematician. Writers Kannan and Neelan K Sekar have penned the dialogues. An ensemble star cast comprising actors like Srinidhi Shetty, Robo Shankar, Roshan Mathew and others will be there in Cobra. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan is also making his acting debut with this film. A.R. Rahman has scored the music.

Produced by Seven Screen Studios, Cobra will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Fans are extremely excited for Cobra after reports came out that Vikram will portray 20 distinct roles. Vikram will wear a different outfit for each character. The makers are also planning a lot of promotions to increase excitement around Cobra.

Apart from Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, Vikram will also entertain the audience with his acting in the film Dhruva Natchathiram. Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to release in August.

