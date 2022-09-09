Trailer of Debutant Saajir Sadaf-starrer Koshichaayante Paramb Receives Applause

The trailer of debutant Saajir Sadaf’s upcoming film Koshichaayante Paramb was released on September 8 by actor Dileep and it has received thumbs up from the audience. The trailer promises a nail-biting suspense thriller. One of the USPs of this trailer is its background music. It seems to be blending in perfectly with the storyline of this film.

The release date of the film is not specified. The audience loved the trailer and wrote that they expect a good story and screenplay from the film. The title of the film also seems quite exciting to many users. Actors Ratheesh Krishnan and Renu Soundar essaying pivotal roles.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Sohan Seenulal, Kichu Tellus, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Raghunath and other actors are also part of the cast. Many are also excited to see this film because of actor Jaffer Idukki. Users on social media wrote that they expect Jaffer to perform interesting characters.

It remains to be seen whether Jaffer impresses the audience in this project.

Before Koshichaayante Paramb, Jaffer garnered appreciation for her acting in films like Pathonpatham Noottandu, which hit the theatres recently. This film narrates the story of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a social reformer who lived in the 19th century and fought against oppression.

Written and directed by Vinayan, Jaffer essayed the character of Thandalkkaran Keshunni in this movie.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here