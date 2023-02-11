Tamil actor Dhanush’s upcoming bilingual project Vaathi (Tamil) has set high expectations ever since its trailer was launched. Within 2 days of Vaathi’s trailer release, it has managed to cross the 3 million mark on YouTube. Vaathi’s trailer starring Samyukta Menon and Dhanush has garnered 3.3 million views on the video-sharing platform. Dhanush can be seen playing a teacher for the first time in his career. Vaathi is a campus story of a guy on his perilous assignment. The trailer for the movie on the school system appears to be packed with force.

Have a look at the trailer of Vaathi:

Now let’s take a look at what the audience says about Vaathi. A user who claims to be one of the biggest fans of Dhanush said, “When that rap played in the background and the fight scene started… I got goosebumps… I just loved it… It’s my Dhanush. Who never disappoints… Superb trailer… The story is too good.." Another wrote, “Dhanush coming up with another wonderful concept with Vaathi, all the best Dhanush for the blockbuster success of Vaathi."

Together, Samyuktha Menon and Dhanush are a stunning on-screen duo. Their on-screen chemistry is quite alluring. The second half of the trailer contrasts with the first, which depicts Dhanush as a junior lecturer and his journey to the school, and shows him fighting against the institutions that offer education in return for financial gain. The primary attractions are the music by GV Prakash and the cinematography by Yuvraj. Venky Atluri, who has earlier produced family-friendly comedies, has created a film with an important message and all the necessary commercial elements. Vaathi’s action choreographer is Venkat and the film has been produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

Set against a rural landscape, the background music is masterfully woven into each frame. The connection between Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon enhances the aesthetic appeal of this trailer. Dhanush and Venky Atluri are working together for the first time.