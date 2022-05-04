Trailer of Dr Rajasekhar’s Shekar to be Out on May 05, Fans Can't Wait

Dr Rajasekhar and his daughter Shivani Rajasekhar are all set to share the screen space as the father-daughter duo in their upcoming film, Shekar. The 91st film of Dr Rajasekhar will portray him in the role of an angry man. Recently, the makers of the much-anticipated Telugu film announced the launch date of the theatrical trailer for the film and fans can’t wait for it.

Vamsi Kaka, the PR consultant for the Telugu films, on Tuesday, revealed the date for the trailer launch of the film. Bringing the suspense to an end, he tweeted, “It’s almost time to unveil the story of the man with the scar Shekar with Shekar Trailer. Coming on May 5th."

Dr Rajasekhar, too, posted the poster of the film on his Twitter handle and shared the news with his fans. As soon as the actor shared the news, comments started pouring in. One of the users commented, “Eagerly waiting for Man with Scar", while another one wrote, “Waiting for another blockbuster."

The Jeevitha Rajasekhar directorial will showcase the father-daughter duo on the silver screens together for the first time. The shooting of the film has been completed and the team is all geared up to promote the film. Earlier, in a promotional event, the director of the film called Sekhar “an unforgettable movie", which will be a “notch higher" in Dr Rajasekhar’s career.

The film, which was supposed to premiere earlier this year, will finally hit the theatres on May 20. The film is expected to do well at the box office. Along with Dr Rajasekhar and Shivani, the film also features Ravi Varma, Aathmeeya Rajan, Muskaan Kubchandhani, Abhinav Gomatam, and Bharani Shankar in important roles.

The film has been jointly bankrolled by Shivani Rajasekhar, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Beeram Sudhakara Reddy, and Boggaram Venkata Srinivas.

