Trailer of Gokul Suresh Starrer Malayalam Movie Sayanna Varthakal is Out

The long-delayed film of Gokul Suresh and Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sayanna Varthakal, is finally making its way to the cinemas, and the makers have recently launched the trailer of the movie ahead of its release. The trailer, featuring Gokul Suresh as a teacher under the Bharath skills scheme, was released on June 11.

Sharing the teaser Gokul tweeted, “Here comes a new trailer of #SayannaVarthakal which releases on the 24th of June. Watch and let me know your feedback."

Gokul plays the role of Ravi Kumar while newcomer Sharanya Sharma is the female lead in the film. She plays the character of Sithara.

Filmmaker Arun Chandu, who is known for his last film Saajan Bakery Since 1962,has helmed the film. This also marks the second collaboration between Dhyan Srinivasan and Chandu. Dhyan plays the second male lead in the film. He was the producer of Saajan Bakery Since 1962.

The shooting for Sayanna Varthakal started in June 2018 and it was initially planned to release the film in 2019. However, due to various reasons the film’s release has been delayed by over three years. Now the film will be released in theatres on June 24.

Aju Varghese, Indrans, Makhrand Deshpande, and Anand Manmadhan among others are playing pivotal roles in the film. The movie has been written by Sachin R Chandran and Arun Chandu. The film’s music is composed by Prashant Pillai and Sankar Sharma, with lyrics written by Harinarayanan, Anu Elizabeth Jose, and Sandra Madhav. Sankar Sharma composed the background score. Sarath Shaji is the director of photography, and Aravind Manmadhan is the editor.

