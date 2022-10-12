Trailer of Har Har Mahadev Promises a Visually Rich Battle Drama

Har Har Mahadev, directed by Abhijeet Deshpande, has been steadily gathering momentum on social media not only because of its first-look poster but also the trailer, which is now out.

The trailer of Zee Studio’s upcoming film has increased the curiosity among the masses, who can’t wait to witness the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the journey of Baji Prabhu Deshpande on the big screen.

Subodh Bhave, who will essay Shivaji Maharaj in the film, shared the trailer via his Instagram handle and wrote (as translated), “Swarajya does not stand on the fear of duty, but it requires the black stone of faith! We present a glimpse of the loyalty of Swarajya, the mighty power, and the saga of the feats of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande… Coming ‘Har Har Mahadev’ from October 25 Marathi, Visit us in 5 languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada."

The trailer, with an enormous screen presence of actors and power-packed BGM, promises the film to be a perfect depiction of a real battle led by Baji Prabhu Deshpande, a commander of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire.

In addition to Subodh, the film has Sharad Kelkar in the role of Baji Prabhu and Amrita Khanwilkar as Baji Prabhu Deshpande’s wife Sonabai Deshpande. Actress Sayli Sanjeev has been cast in the role of Maharani Saibai Bhosale, the first wife of Shivaji Maharaj. Hardik Joshi and Sharad Ponkshe will be seen playing eminent roles.

Originally shot in Marathi, the film has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It will be out in cinemas on October 25, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

