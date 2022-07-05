Trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Dr Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya Gets Good Response

Imtiaz Ali has directed several memorable films over the years and has created a loyal fan base. Much to the delight of his fans, the versatile filmmaker is back with an out-of-the-box concept for his next web series. Imtiaz Ali has created a light-hearted web-series for OTT platform SonyLiv titled, Dr Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya. The new web series is a satirical take on the social taboo around sexual health issues.

The quirky drama series is directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar and will stream on SonyLiv from July 22. Recently, SonyLiv released the trailer of the web-series on YouTube. The terrific trailer has gone viral on social media with over 3.5 lakh views.

The trailer of Dr Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya has generated huge curiosity among the audiences. The premise of Dr Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya revolves around the life of a traveling sexologist and his various patients.

Imtiaz Ali’s web-series takes a humorous look at the stigma around sexual problems in the small towns of the Hindi heartland.

Recently, the Jab We Met director revealed that his train journey from his home town Jamshedpur to Delhi left him intrigued about the world of local sex doctors that exists in the heartland of India. Therefore, he decided to make a web-series on this important subject.

Seasoned actor Kumud Mishra is playing the titular role of Dr Arora in the web-series. Kumud Mishra is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood and is known for doing content driven films. The actor is known for his versatility and challenging the status quo. Kumud Mishra cemented his place in the Hindi film industry with Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar.

Dr Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya also features Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles.

