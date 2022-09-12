Trailer of Indrans-Starrer Vamanan Promises a Captivating Horror Film

Actor Indrans has earned accolades for the versatility he showcased in each role that he has done to this day. Banking on this popularity, Indrans will now entertain the audience with his upcoming film Vamanan, whose trailer was released on Sunday. It received favourable reviews from the audience. This film will narrate paranormal experiences faced by a man and his family.

The trailer shows how a family moves to their new place at a hill station. After arriving at the new residence, they start experiencing a lot of scary moments. The 2-minute 18-second trailer shows glimpses of several horrific elements. The audience was thrilled by the trailer and expressed their happiness in the comment section. Many wrote that they will watch this film because of Indrans. Others are excited to see Indrans in a different role. They are happy that he is being provided with much deserving roles.

Writer and director A B Binil’s name has also generated excitement around this movie. In addition to Binil’s name, background music and visuals also sparked enthusiasm regarding Vamanan. Sanal Rajj has handled the cuts. Santhosh Varma and Vivek Muzhakkunnu penned the lyrics, set to music by Nithin George. Apart from Indrans, Hareesh Kanaran, Baiju, Nirmal Palazhi, and Seema G Nair will also be seen in the film.

Indran-starrer Vamanan is currently in the post-production stage. Besides Vamanan, Indrans entertained the audience with Pathonpatham Noottandu as well. This film narrates the story of Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker, a 19th-century social reformer and his fight against caste oppression.

Vinayan has written and directed the film, while Indrans essayed the role of Kelu. Poonam Bajwa, Siju Wilson, Chemban Vinod Jose and others play supporting roles. Pathonpatham Noottandu performed well at the box office. The audience applauded how an important issue of caste oppression was brilliantly addressed in the film.

