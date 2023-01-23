Trailer of Joju George's Crime Thriller Iratta Out; Watch Here

Actor Joju George has been the talk of the tinsel town for his upcoming film Iratta directed by Rohit MG Krishnan. The film will hit the theatres on February 3 and makers have piqued curiosity around this film by unveiling its trailer on January 21. After watching the trailer, social media users will get the idea that this film revolves around a strained relationship between twin brothers Vinod and Pramod. Both characters have been essayed by Joju — his first attempt at playing dual roles.

The trailer shows how the twins show signs of a tense relationship right from childhood and it only worsens with time. Alongside the glimpses of the palpable tension between twins, viewers also witness a police case. They see the trajectory suffered by a twin’s wife as well, played by actress Anjali. If this trailer is anything to go by, Iratta promises a spectacular performance by Joju. It has elicited compliments from the audience who said that there was no other trailer of a Malayalam film that had been so engaging.

Another commented, “Truly mysterious trailer with glimpses of craftsmanship. Expecting an edge of the seat thriller…All the best for the team…Ca can’t wait to see it on screen…". Apart from Joju, viewers have been rooting for Anjali as well. A user wrote that Anjali is always a foot forward when it comes to showcasing expressions naturally and effortlessly.

The user expressed hope that she would get more acting offers in Malayalam films after the success of Iratta. Besides Anjali, Srinda, Arya Salim, Sreekanth Murali, Sabumon Abdusamad, Abhiram and others have also portrayed pivotal roles in Iratta.

In addition to Iratta, Joju is gearing up for another much-talked-about crime drama venture Thuramukham directed by Rajeev Ravi. Thuramukham is based on the famous protests against the Chappa system in the Cochin harbour during the 1950s.

