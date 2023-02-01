Home » News » Movies » Trailer Of Kajal Aggarwal-Starrer Karungaapiyam Out; Watch Here

Trailer Of Kajal Aggarwal-Starrer Karungaapiyam Out; Watch Here

Recently, actor Vijay Sethupathi released the trailer of Karungaapiyam on his social media. The film will hit the big screen on August 15.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 16:12 IST

Chennai, India

Written and Directed by Deekay, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu, and Noyrika Bhatheja in the lead role.
The trailer of Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Karungaapiyam is out and the film will hit the cinemas on August 15. Recently, actor Vijay Sethupathi released the trailer of the film on his social media. While sharing the post, he wrote, “Happy to share #TrailerKarungappiyam. Congrats team #Karungappiyam".

Check out the post here

Written and Directed by Deekay, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Yogi Babu, and Noyrika Bhatheja in the lead role. The film also stars Kalaiyarasan, Regina Cassandra, Raiza Wilson, Karunakaran, John Vijay, Sha Ra and Lollu Sabha Manohar and Janani in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Padarthi Padmaja under the banner of PaVe Entertainments. With cinematography by Vignesh Vasu, SN Prasad scored the music. This soon-to-be-released film was shot in Chennai, Udumalaipettai, and Pollachi.

In a previous interview, the director Deekay said, “Kajal’s character has a superpower, but she won’t realise it. Regina’s character is a spitting image of Kajal’s. Raiza’s character has karu nakku – whatever she says, comes true. The character that Janani plays has a fetish – some people have this thing for matching clothes or a craze for some fruit or eatables. This is something like that, but a little unique. And Noyirka’s character is literally out of the world, pun intended."

Kajal Aggarwal is known for films, including Mersal, Brindaavanam, Thuppakki, and Magadheera. The actress made her debut with the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na. She, then, went on to appear in her first Telugu release Laxmi Kalyanam and then in Chandamama. Some of her other films include Ranarangam, Mosagallu, Vivegam, Kavalai Vendam, Sardaar Gabbar Singh, and more. The actress will soon be seen in films like Paris Paris, Uma, Karungaapiyam, Paris Paris, Indian 2, and more.

Meanwhile, director Deekay is popular for films, including Kaatteri, Kavalai Vendam, Yaamirukka, and Bayamey. Besides Karungaapiyam, he will also be directing another untitled film.

first published: February 01, 2023, 16:12 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 16:12 IST
