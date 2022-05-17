Trailer Of Kamal Haasan's Vikram Clocks 17 Million Views In 3 Days

Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited movie, Vikram, will hit the big screen on June 3. Vikram’s trailer has gone viral with over 15 million views on YouTube since it was released on May 15. If the response to the trailer is anything to go by, Vikram can emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The trailer of Vikram gives a glimpse of its gripping storyline and shows Kamal Haasan executing high-octane action scenes with aplomb. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame, the film boasts of a stellar star cast, which includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Advertisement

Earlier, Vikram’s teaser showed Haasan’s character stocking his house with weapons.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s previous two movies, Kaithi and Master, were extremely successful. Therefore, Vikram is expected to do very well at the box office. Kanagaraj revealed at the audio launch event of Vikram that Actor Suriya will also be seen in the film in a powerful cameo role.

The action film has been bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International. Vikram’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the songs of the movie are already a hit among the fans of Kamal Haasan.

Recently, Vikram’s first single Pathala Pathala was released. Even though the song instantly became a chartbuster, it also has courted some controversy. A social activist has filed a complaint against the song and alleged that the lyrics of the song mock the Union Government.

Advertisement

The technical team of Vikram includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, stunt choreographer duo Anbariv, editor Philomin Raj, dance choreographer Sandy and art director N Sathees Kumar. Post its theatrical release, Vikram will stream on the OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.