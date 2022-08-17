Trailer of Ketaki Narayan’s Samaira Out And It Looks Promising

Actress Ketaki Narayan has become a household name in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi cinema displaying her acting prowess in portraying several versatile roles. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her next cinematic venture, Samaira. Ketaki fans who are already on their toes to watch their favourite actress on-screen have got another reason to rejoice.

The makers of Ketaki’s next project Samaira have unveiled the trailer of the film which has created a sensation among fans.

The video opens with a tomboyish-looking Ketaki riding her motorcycle, searching for her parents’ whereabouts. As the video progresses, it is revealed that she is a travel blogger. On her journey, Ketaki comes across several cultures, music, and festivities which she captures on her camera.

The trailer also shows Ketaki meeting a fellow male traveller on her quest. When the curious man questions Samaira aka Ketaki, about the meaning of her name, she replies that it means “protected by God."

Although by the end of the video, it is not evident whether she manages to find her parents, the feel-good trailer indicates that he succeeds his finding herself. The trailer is an emotional rollercoaster, where Ketaki gradually unravels the secret of her life, which till then was hiding in plain sight.

The video gives a sneak peek into the relevance of spirituality in today’s new generation.

Fans have flooded YouTube’s comment section with anticipatory comments. “Nice! Eagerly waiting. Hearty congratulations" wrote one user. “All the best Ketaki… you are just perfect for this role… Holistic theme… Rock on," remarked another.

Talking about Samaira, Rishi Srikrishna Deshpande, who directed the film said, “It would not be an exaggeration to say that the movie Samaira is a rainbow scene painted in the colours of modernity with the decoration of spirituality."

He added, “The pair of Ketaki Narayan and Ankur Rathee is getting a great response from the audience and especially the spontaneous response from the young generation."

Apart from Ketaki, Samaira also features actors Ankur Rathee, Satish Pulekar, Jui Pawar, and Madhav Abhyankar to name a few. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on August 26, this year.

