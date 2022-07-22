Trailer of Lijo Mol Jose's Visudha Mejo Ticks All Boxes For Perfect Romantic Film

The trailer of Visudha Mejo, starring Lijo Mol Jose and Mathew Thomas, is out and has struck all right notes. Going by trailer, Visudha Mejo is a love story and it will hit the theatres on August 5.

Kiran Antony directed this film. Dinoy Paulose penned the story, screenplay and dialogues. The audience loved the trailer and dropped comments praising all aspects of Visudha Mejo. A user wrote that Dinoy, who got success with Porattam, will attain his next big hit with Visudha Mejo. Besides writing, Dinoy will also act in the movie.

Justin Varghese’s music has received a thumbs up. The on-screen chemistry shared by Dinoy and Lijo looks brilliant, equally complimented by Justin’s music.

Besides the praise, Visudha Mejo courted criticism for not giving the name of the Production Controller. A user wrote that the names of every cast and crew member are mentioned. According to this person, space should also be provided to the name of the Production Controller. It remains to be seen how makers respond to this demand.

As of now, two songs titled Kannu and Ottamundu have been released.

Kannu song narrates the budding love story between Dinoy and Lijo’s characters. Adheef Muhamed has lent vocals to this number. Suhail Koya penned the lyrics.

Another song Ottamundu released recently struck a chord with the audience. Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and Jassie Gift have collaborated on this number. A user wrote that Dinoy has effortlessly conveyed the emotions felt as an actor.

Allu Arjun’s fans were especially happy with this number. The reason behind their reaction is the inclusion of his film’s references. This song has crossed more than 5 Lakh views. Justin also provided additional vocals for this number.

Visudha Mejo will release on August 5. It is produced by Jomon T. John, Vinod Shornur and Shameer Muhammed.

