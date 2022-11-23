Trailer of M Sasikumar-Starrer Kaari Promises a Riveting Rural Entertainer

Tamil actor M Sasikumar has carved a niche among the audience by giving stellar performances in films like Pasanga, Subramaniapuram and a few others. Sasikumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Kaari, written and directed by Hemanth. Not much time is left for the release of this movie.

The 2-minute 24-second trailer promises an engaging action thriller. Sasikumar will play the role of a Horse Jockey in this movie. Billed as a grand rural entertainer, Kaari’s music is composed by D Thaman, a popular name in the field of music.

The trailer shows how the lives of a race jockey, a multi-millionaire, a village girl and the natives of a village get intertwined due to an interesting twist. How their lives change drastically forms the core theme of Kaari. Actress Parvathi Arun will play Sasikumar’s love interest in this movie. The trailer has some adorable moments of their on-screen chemistry, which were loved by fans.

Besides their crackling chemistry, the audience was also surprised to see another popular actor, JD Chakravarthy donning the villain’s hat. Chakravarthy’s name is associated with many hit box office films like Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva and Sathya, and Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittaal, among others. Viewers are excited to see what Chakravarthy has got in store for them this time with his role.

Apart from these actors, Kaari boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Balaji Sakthivel, Aadukalam Naren, Redin Kingsley, Naagi Needu, Prem, and Bigg Boss fame Samyuktha, among others. In addition to acting, gravity-defying fight scenes directed by popular stunt duo AnbAriv aka Anbumani and Arivumani are another highlight of this trailer. Ganesh Chandhrra is associated with the cinematography, while Shiva Nandeeswaran has handled the cuts. The riveting trailer has amassed more than 30 Lakh views till now. Kaari’s songs like Engum Oli Pirakkumay, Saanjikkava have also received accolades.

