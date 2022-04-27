Trailer of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Be Out On This Date. Details Inside

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and National award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, has already created a lot of buzz. The shoot for Mahesh Babu’s film has already concluded, and it is now in the post-production stage. The trailer for Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on the 28 of this month, according to the latest reports.

According to reports, the promotional campaign for Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be pushed to the next level with an action-packed trailer. The trailer, which will star Mahesh Babu in a mass avatar, will be the primary attraction of the advertising campaign. According to sources, the trailer will be action-packed. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be out.

Meanwhile, three tracks from the album have already been released. The songs Kalaavathi, Penny, and the title song have already caused quite a stir. Aside from these tracks, the fourth song from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Ma Ma Maheshuuu, was leaked recently.

Thaman’s massy song was leaked online before its official release, which has not gone down well with superstar fans. Mahesh Babu’s followers have been voicing their displeasure over the unfortunate song leak.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s cinematography is credited to R Madhi, while the film’s editing was handled by Marthand K Venkatesh, with AS Prakash as the art director. Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are co-producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus.

Aside from the major performers, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, and others play important parts in Prasuram’s big-budget drama.

The big-budget drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame, will be released next month. The film represents Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh’s debut collaboration.

