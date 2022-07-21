Trailer Of Mahesh Manjrekar’s De Dhakka 2 Out, Watch Now

The much-awaited trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar’s De Dhakka 2 has been released. The Marathi film is slated to hit the theaters on August 5. Going by trailer, the plot revolves around how an Indian businessman Makrand Anaspure takes his family members – played by Siddharth Jadhav, Shivaji Satam, Medha Manjrekar and Saksham Kulkarni – for a ride in England. De Dhakka 2 is touted to be a family entertainer which will keep the audience entertained.

Check out the trailer below:

Advertisement

Mahesh Manjrekar released the much-awaited teaser which gave us a glimpse of the drama and the fun ride the film is going to be. It also introduced the various characters which add gravitas to the film, increasing the curiosity of fans.

Check out the teaser below:

Sudesh Manjrekar and Atul Kale helmed the first installment of De Dhakka, which released about 14 years ago. The film was a big hit, hence De Dhakka 2 is riding on high expectations. After making fans go gaga over the teaser, the makers kept the buzz alive until today as they unveiled new posters of the film. Siddharth Jadhav and Manjrekar shared a couple of posters of the film.

Advertisement

The film also stars Sanjay Khapare, Gauri Ingawale, Pravin Vitthal Tarde, Vidyadhar Joshi and Bharati Achrekar.

Previously, Manjrekar was seen in horror-comedy Katha Kanchiki Manam Intiki which starred Thrigun and Poojitha Ponnada. The film hit the theatres in April. It was a refreshing horror-comedy tale, and a well-made drama that was filled with gripping moments. On the directorial front, Manjrekar’s last outing was the Marathi film, Panghrun - which was released earlier this year, in February. Panghrun was an interesting story, and it managed to garner some great reviews from critics. It will be interesting to see, whether or not Manjrekar is able to pull off another hit with De Dhakka 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.