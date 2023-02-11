Malavika Mohanan and Mathew Thomas’ upcoming film Christy has been hitting the headlines lately. Especially because the Alvin Henry directorial marks Malavika’s comeback into the Malayalam film industry after a 5-year sabbatical. On February 10, Christy’s trailer was launched in the digital format by some A-listed celebrities including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tovino Thomas, and Katrina Kaif. It didn’t take much time for the trailer to grab the eyeballs of eager cine-goers.

Malavika also shared the trailer announcement on Instagram, urging fans to “watch it." “Christy trailer is finallyyy out! Go watch it and I hope you like it!" she captioned her post.

The trailer takes us through a teenage love story that somehow appears to be forbidden. Mathew who essays the on-screen character of Roy falls head over heels for his math teacher Christy aka Malavika. In the opening scenes, Roy can be seen confessing his feelings to Christy. “I like you very much," he says with pure innocence. However, Christy seems ambivalent about her feelings.

Christy captivates Roy’s attention, stopping him in his tracks as she walks inside a compound premise through a gate. Soon, the duo are portrayed enjoying each other’s company as they cycle their way through the lanes of the city, and spend time on a boat. Naturally, Christy and Roy’s uncanny friendship becomes the talk of the town, with people gossiping about them.

The trailer closes with Roy pulling Christy into a tight embrace on a dark night as the latter is left stunned at the sudden gesture. He leans in to kiss her before the video ends abruptly.

Produced collaboratively by Sajai Sebastian and Kannan Satheesan under the banners of Rocky Mountain Cinemas, Christy looks promising with Malavika’s on-fleek expressions being a bonus, keeping aside her acting prowess. Joy Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan, Vineeth Viswam, Veena Nair, and Muthumani are also to play titular roles. Christy will arrive at the big screens on February 17.

Speaking of Malavika, the actress will also be playing the female lead in filmmaker Pa. Ranjith’s Thangalaan, starring Vikram.

