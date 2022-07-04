Trailer of Malayalam Film Two Men Out, Generates Excitement Among Fans

The much-awaited trailer of the movie Two Men has been released. The first-of-a-kind Malayalam film is about a road trip, mostly shot in the United Arab Emirates. MA Nishad has directed the venture.

The movie is bankrolled by Manuel Cruz Darwin, under the banner of D Group. The teaser of the movie is penned by K. Satish. The flick revolves around a road trip where two men unintentionally accompany each other.

Two Men stars director MA Nishad and Irshad Ali as protagonists. Among others, Ranji Panicker, Binu Pappu, Lena, Sohan Sinulal, Sadiq, Sudhir Karamana, Mithun Ramesh, Anumol, Arya, Sunil Sukada, and Dhanya play supporting characters.

The storyline starts with a crime scene and how the accused in the desolate desert runs and finds his way. In between the storyline, he meets another man to accompany him. Both the protagonists have different stories and they eventually cross paths.

The trailer of the two men premiered on 30 June 2022. The video was shared by 123Musicx. On Youtube, the trailer has reached 17k plus views. Netizens are excited about the movie. Various people commented. A user wrote, “It’s going to be a mega-hit ..wish all the best for the great team" Another one wrote “Promising teaser… Waiting for the release."

Siddharth Ramaswamy has been roped in as the cinematographer of the movie Two Men. Irshad Ali has also shared the post on his Instagram.

The songs of the movie, Two Men, have been composed by Anand Madhusoodanan, who is credited with composing the songs for Pretham 2, Punyalan Private Limited, and Pa. Va. The lyrics of the songs were penned by Rafeeque Ahmed and V Saajan.

