Trailer of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 Launched at Grand Event in Chennai

The trailer and audio launch of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on September 6. The grand ceremony was held with great fanfare and was attended by stalwarts of the film industry like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has generated considerable hype in the media. The presence of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan at the trailer launch of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 has increased the mania around the film.

At the event, megastar Rajinikanth heaped praise on the magnum opus and predicted that it will become an achievement in Indian cinema. Superstar Kamal Haasan gave a heartfelt speech and revealed that this project was Mani Ratnam’s dream. Veteran actor R Parthiban also spoke at the event and commended Mani Ratnam for bringing Ponniyin Selvan to the big screen.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

The trailer and songs of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 have been very well received on social media. Netizens have hailed the over three-minute long trailer which gives a glimpse of the film’s larger-than-life narrative. The makers of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 are promoting the film as a grand visual spectacle that will tell the story of India’s greatest Empire, the Cholas.

Mani Ratnam’s ambitious film has a star-studded cast that includes Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and R Parthiban.

Advertisement

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. It is worth mentioning that Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus will be the first Tamil film to be screened in the visually immersive IMAX format. Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 will hit the screens on September 30 and trade analysts are predicting that the film will do great business at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here