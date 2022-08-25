Trailer of Marathi Film Boyz 3 is Out, Fans Are ‘Excited’

The Marathi film Boyz 3 is all set to hit the big screen next month. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers of the comedy-drama surprised fans by releasing its official trailer. The trailer of Boyz 3 was released on Everest Marathi’s YouTube channel, and it has been garnering immense love from the masses ever since.

One user wrote, “Too good, the expectations were high after Boyz 2 now the trailer fulfills the desires of the movie and has an awesome story". Another commented, “Excited and waiting for Boyz". One user wrote, “Boys back again with a bang…Super excited!!!". The trailer of Boyz 3 seems to have fulfilled the expectation of the viewers. Within one day of its release, it has amassed more than 450,000 views on YouTube.

Watch the trailer of Boyz 3 below:

Boyz 3 is directed by Vishal Sakharam Devrukhkar and bankrolled by Lalasaheb Shinde, Rajendra Shinde, and Sanjay Chhabria. The star cast of the film includes Parth Bhalerao, Pratik Lad, Sumant Shinde and Vidula Chougule.

Vidula will be feature in a whole new avatar in Boyz 3. She is seen rocking a traditional Marathi look, as well as a super-slick modern look, in the trailer. It is the first time that the actress will be seen playing a unique role on screen, which is quite different from her characters in her previous films.

Boyz and Boyz 2 were received well by the audience and film critics. Both films’ plots and performances were widely appreciated by the masses. After the mammoth success of Boyz and Boyz 2, fans have high expectations from Boyz 3. The plot of the original movie, as well as its sequel, revolved around the lives of the three boys – Dhairya, Dhungya, and Kabir. However, Vidula’s character will be seen adding a twist to the tale as the trio’s lives take an unexpected turn after her entry in Boyz 3. The Marathi film is slated to release on September 16 this year.

