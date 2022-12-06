Trailer of Mohan G's Bakasuran Shows Hard-Hitting Tale Of Fight Against Sexual Predators

Filmmaker Mohan G is known for dealing with hard-hitting issues in his films, such as Pazhaya Vannarapettai, Draupathi and Rudra Thandavam. He is all set to add another feather to his cap with his upcoming Tamil venture Bakasuran — which narrates the story of a prostitution racket. The film’s trailer was recently released. It shows a pimp who has started an app, through which members can request courtesans. The racket keeps on operating smoothly, but things go awry when girls from a village are forced or lured into this. At this stage, police get involved which makes things difficult for the operators. Whether police will be able to nab the real culprits involved in this crime or not — forms the core theme of Bakasuran.

Viewers applauded how Mohan raised the issue of girls being forced into prostitution. Many users thanked the director for mustering the courage to show the harsh reality of our society. Social media users lauded Mohan, saying that it needs a lot of courage to talk about these important issues via films. They’re convinced that this film will increase awareness about such crimes against women, where they are forced or lured into the prostitution business.

Another user was left bowled over by the dialogues, background music and talented star cast. One of the dialogues, “Whatever happens in life, fight against it" sends a strong message to women to fight against all the ordeals and not crumble under them.

The power-packed trailer has piqued the audience’s interest in Bakasuran, and they are eager to know its release date. As of now, there are no updates about the date, but it is expected that makers will unveil the release date later this year.

Apart from the intriguing trailer, the interesting cast of the film has also amped up the excitement quotient around Bakasuran. Selvaragavan, Natty (Natraj Subramaniyan), Radharavi, Rajan K, Rams, Saravanan Subbiah and D Gunanithi have essayed pivotal roles in Bakasuran. It also boasts a talented star cast starring Tarakshi, Mansoor Ali Khan, Devadharshini, P L Thennappan and Cool Suresh.

