Trailer of Mohanlal Monster Promises Nail-Biting Thriller

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has delivered some compelling performances in films like Drishyam, Red Wine and several others. He never fails to surprise the audience with his charm and acting skills. And now the actor is all set to entertain the viewers with his upcoming film Monster directed by Vysakh. The makers dropped the trailer of Monster on October 8, and it has been appreciated by the audience and is currently trending at Number 23.

The trailer shows glimpses of a mysterious man named Lucky Singh, essayed by Mohanlal. It also gives an insight into a police investigation around a woman and a fake inquiry, which has sparked curiosity among viewers. The 1 minute 48 second trailer ends with Mohanlal loading his revolver and giving intense expressions.

Viewers conveyed their best wishes to Mohanlal for the success of this film. A fan wrote that Mohanlal, Vysakh and writer Uday Krishna’s trio will create magic again after the movie Pulimurugan. The storyline of this film revolved around Pulimurugan, a man famous for hunting and killing tigers that attack people.

However, things turn around when his village is left vulnerable to man-eaters after he leaves it for some work. However, he manages to save his village and faces other enemy’s form the crux of this film. Pulimurugan received appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Its team was also the recipient of numerous prizes like Shaji Kumar (best cinematography), best actor (Mohanlal) and others.

Besides the trio of Mohanlal, Vysakh and Uday, viewers also loved the adrenaline-pumping background music by Deepak Dev. Mohanlal uttering dialogues in Punjabi was another highlight of this trailer for a fan. A user wrote that he feels his dream fulfilled to see Mohanlal in Sikh’s role.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Monster is all set to hit the nearby cinema halls on October 21. Apart from Mohanlal, Monster boasts a stellar star cast comprising Sidhique, Manchu Lakshmi, Honey Rose, Ganesh Kumar and others. Satheesh Kurup handled Monster’s cinematography while Stunt Silva choreographed the engrossing action sequences.

