Trailer of Nagarjuna-Starrer The Ghost Clocks 3 Million Views in 12 hours

The makers of The Ghost, starring Nagarjuna, just dropped a trailer, which was unveiled by superstar Mahesh Babu. The trailer shows Nagarjuna on a serious mission while also appearing to be fascinating and action-packed. Despite having a lot of action, The Ghost is not solely an action movie.

Many additional components make it enjoyable. The eagerly anticipated trailer gives us a glimpse into the storyline and introduces us to the main characters. Nagarjuna’s Vikram, an Interpol agent, accepts the duty of escorting his sister and niece, who are under threat from gangsters.

A glitzy feast is provided by Sonal Chauhan, who plays Nagarjuna’s assistant. Anikha Surendran appears as Nagarjuna’s niece, with Gul Panag playing the role of the actor’s sister. The Ghost’s primary weapon, Tamahagane, is also demonstrated in the trailer. In less than 12 hours, the trailer received 3 million YouTube views. Take a look at it.

On August 25, Mahesh Babu shared the YouTube link to the trailer on Twitter. Nagarjuna thanked him and asked him to collaborate with him for a film, the way he had collaborated with Mahesh Babu’s father 29 years ago. Here is how the conversation went.

Mahesh Babu also replied to the tweet, saying it would be a pleasure to work with him.

The movie is being produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar through Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. The music is directed by Mark K Robin, and the duo of Bharath and Saurab wrote the songs. The movie’s art director is Brahma Kadali, and Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha are in charge of choreographing the stunts.

The Ghost is slated for a Dusshera release on October 5.

