Home » News » Movies » Trailer Of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Amigos Crosses 5 Lakh Views Within One Hour Of Release

Trailer Of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Amigos Crosses 5 Lakh Views Within One Hour Of Release

The film will be released in theatres on February 10.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 21:37 IST

Hyderabad, India

The trailer has garnered over 5 lakh views just within one hour of its release.
The trailer has garnered over 5 lakh views just within one hour of its release.

Telugu actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film Amigos is all set to hit the cinemas on February 10. The film’s trailer has been released by the makers and it’s getting a good response. The trailer has garnered over 5 lakh views just within one hour of its release.

The makers recently announced that the trailer will be released at 5.49 pm on Friday. Earlier, the makers dropped the film teaser on January 8.

Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Rajendra Reddy, the film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a triple role as doppelgangers. Alongside the actor, the film also features Nithin Prasanna and Ashika Ranganath as the main leads.

Advertisement

“A glimpse of the exciting meet of Siddharth, Manjunath, and Michael. #AmigosTrailer today at 5:49 pm," the makers had announced. Moments after the announcement was made, several social media users rushed to the comment section to share their excitement with others.

RELATED NEWS

The trailer of the movie gives a glimpse into the action sequences of the film and Kalyan Ram is seen in a bold avatar.

In the earlier released poster of the movie, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram looked terrific, holding a rifle and a gun amid an action sequence. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Meanwhile, music composer Ghibran scored the soundtrack for the film and Sounder Rajan has done the cinematography of the film.

Not so long ago, the makers of the film released the songs which are now making a huge buzz on the internet.

Advertisement

Actress Ashika Ranganath is playing the leading lady in the film and the trailer of the movie gives a glimpse into her happy-go-lucky character. The actress is known for films including Crazy Boy and Raambo 2. With this movie, she is going to make her debut in the Telugu film industry.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is known for films including Hare Ram, Ism, Om 3D, Jai Lava and Kusa. Besides Amigos, he will also be seen in Devil. The actor was last seen in Bimbisara which was a huge hit at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 03, 2023, 20:27 IST
last updated: February 03, 2023, 21:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Bold Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexiest Swimwear Moments In These Pics

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Displays Toned Physique While Working Out At The Gym, See The Diva's Hottest Pictures