Trailer of Nushrratt Bharuccha's Chhorii Out, Actor Says, 'Excited to Try New Genre'

The trailer of actor Nushrratt Bharuccha’s upcoming film Chhorii helmed by Vishal Furia was launched on Tuesday by OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on its YouTube channel.

Featuring Mitta Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Yania Bharadwaj, and Saurabh Goyal in pivotal roles, the upcoming horror film starts streaming on the OTT platform on November 26.

According to reports, the film will be released in India and over 240 countries and territories around the world.

Amazon Prime trailer link:

Advertisement

Jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma, the film is a Hindi remake of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachapi.

The trailer gives you a glimpse into the world of the horror film, wherein Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha), a pregnant woman, has to deal with demons and several other things. The tension builds up with each scene and leaves the audience to answer a series of questions – will Sakshi be able to save herself? Will she be able to protect her unborn? Sakshi’s quest takes the audience on a journey that is full of horror and thrill.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, on the release of the trailer, said, “It is challenging and exciting to step into a new and unique genre like horror. The story of the film is anchored in horror, which also has a point of view and I hope the audience will be able to connect with it. The trailer is a glimpse of a bigger mystery and horror that is ready to be unravelled. I hope Prime Video viewers around the world will love and appreciate our work and I can’t wait to see their reactions.’

Meanwhile, director Vishal Furia said that Chhorii is a unique story, which is waiting to be told to the audience. We aim to take a horror story like Chhorii to a wider cross-section of moviegoers and make fans of the genre feel the horror experience."

Further, the director said that he has thoroughly enjoyed the association with Abundantia Entertainment, Crypt TV, and T-Series. He expressed that he is delighted to partner with Prime Video for the film, as it will bring them to audiences across 240 countries and territories.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.