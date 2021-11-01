Trailer of 'Pandu' Starring Bhau Kadam Out, Actor Confident Film Will Make Audience Laugh

Marathi film actor Bhalchandra Kadam, popularly known as Bhau Kadam, released the official trailer of his upcoming family-comedy “Pandu" on his Instagram handle on Saturday evening.

Marathi movie watchers are excited with the release of the trailer, as Bhau Kadam is playing the lead in the film. Along with Kadam, actor Kaushal Badrike will be seen in the film. He will be playing the role of the character Mahadu in the movie.

Talking about his character, Bhau Kadam said, “I am confident that my character Pandu will manage to bring smiles to faces of the audience and will relax their mind from all the tension they’re faced with the Covid-19 pandemic. I am playing the role of a police constable. It’s a big and important thing for me to play this role."

His co-actor Kaushal, talking about the film, said, “I am playing the role of Mahadu Havaldar in this film. My brother and I have entertained people through various mediums to date. There is no doubt that this film will continue the same tradition."

Film Pandu has been directed by famous Marathi cinema’s popular director and actor Viju Mahe. He is well known for his films like Sharyat, Monkey Baat.

Talking about the famous Marathi director and actor Bhai Kadam said, “Experience of working with director Viju Mane has always been fun, and the chemistry between the two is still very much open."

Sharing details about the movie, Viju Mane, in his earlier interactions with the reporter, had said that Pandu is a family comedy movie that draws humour from the peculiar behaviour of the characters. “We hope that we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for the watchers," says Mane.

Pandu is being produced by Zee Studios and will hit your nearest theatres on December 3. Avadhut Gupte has given music to the film.

