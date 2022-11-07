Trailer Of Prakash Bare-Starrer Etham Out, Watch It Here

Actor Prakash Bare is all set for his upcoming Malayalam film Etham. The movie is helmed by popular filmmaker Praveen Chandran Moodadi, best known for his movies like Driving Licence and Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja. The makers recently launched the trailer for the film. The teaser gave a glimpse of a colourful campus love story, which the audience is about to catch in the cinemas.

The one minute twenty-two seconds trailer clip was released two days ago and has excited the fans and added to their expectations for the film.

Take a look at the trailer:

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, “All the very best to the entire team of Etham". While another one said, “Wishing all success to the entire team." “All the best. Waiting for the release," added another.

Now talking about the movie, Etham is bankrolled by Screen Creations and also features Sravana TN, Siddharth Rajan, Ng Roshan, Harith, Srikanth Mohan, Seethamma, Anil Nooranad, Jackson Kpac, Akam Ashokan in the lead roles.

The cinematography of the film is handled by Jayaprakash M, while the music and lyrics are given by Premkumar Vadakara and Shivadas Purameri respectively.

Dhanraj Thanoor has handled the art for the film, while Manikanthan Marathakara has been tasked with make-up. Sukesh Thanoor has designed costumes, the stills are by Jayaprakash Atalur, and the advertising art by Suvish Graphic.

Etham will hit the screens on November 11.

