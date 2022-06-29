Trailer of Ram Pothineni’s The Warrior To Be Out on July 1; Know More About Film

Actor Ram Pothineni is fast emerging as the next big superstar of Tollywood. The 34-year-old will star in Lingusamy’s The Warrior next. The upcoming action flick has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few days on Twitter.

After essaying several boy-next-door roles on screen, Pothineni is set to play the role of a police officer in The Warrior. Pothineni’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Recently, director Lingusamy shared on Twitter that the film’s trailer will be released on July 1.

The Warrior is Pothineni’s first bilingual film and the makers have promised that the film offers much more than a usual cop drama. Last month, the makers of the film released a terrific teaser of The Warrior on the occasion of Pothineni’s birthday. The teaser has gone viral on social media with over 15 million views on YouTube.

Going by the crisp teaser, The Warrior has an edge-of-the-seat storyline. Ram Pothineni seems to be in terrific form in the film and can be seen performing action scenes with aplomb. Fans have also loved Pothineni’s sizzling chemistry with Krithi Shetty, the female lead of the film.

The Warrior boasts of a talented cast, which includes Ram Pothineni, Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda. Aadhi Pinisetty is playing the role of the antagonist in the film. The Warrior is the first project for which Aadhi Pinisetty and Ram Pothineni have collaborated. Srinivasaa Chitturi is bankrolling the film under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for this project.

Ram Pothineni is also in the news because of his personal life. If reports are to be believed, the iSmart Shankar actor will soon tie the knot with his school sweetheart. Pothineni has been in a relationship with his school classmate for many years.

