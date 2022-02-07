Trailer of Ravi Teja's Khiladi To Be Out on February 7; Film To Premiere on 11

The trailer of Ravi Teja’s much-awaited film Khiladi will be out on Monday, February 7. The actor shared the news on February 6 via his social media handle. “Tomorrow at 5:04 pm! #KhiladiTrailer." Directed by Ramesh Verma, Ravi Teja will be seen playing a double role in the film, produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

With the Tweet, the actor has also shared a poster featuring himself in a stylish look.

The film will hit theatres on February 11 and has created an immense buzz among fans with its posters, songs, and lyrical videos.

As part of pre-release promotion activities, the makers have already released five songs from the film. They released the song,Full Kick, on the occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday. The song was trending on YouTube with over 4 million views.

The makers recently launched the fifth single titled, Catch Me, from the movie. The song sung by Neha Basin and Jaspreet Jazz has been well received by the audience. Leading music director Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music of the film.

Khiladi stars Dimple Hayati and Meenakshi Chaudhary opposite Ravi Teja. Meanwhile, action king Arjun and Anasuya will be seen in key roles. After delivering Krack in 2021, Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career. The film was a huge blockbuster.

The makers have also released a poster saying that the film will premiere on February 10 in the USA and once again clarified the release date.

Ravi Teja has three or four films, along with Khiladi, lined up. After Khiladi, Ravi Teja will be seen in back-to-back movies, including Ramarao On Duty followed by Dhamaka, Ravanasura and Tiger Nageshwarao.

He is reportedly going to play a key role in megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bobby.

