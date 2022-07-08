Trailer Of Sai Pallavi's Gargi Out, Promises An Intense Courtroom Drama

The makers of Sai Pallavi’s next, Gargi, have unveiled the trailer of the film, which will hit theatres on July 15.

In the three-minute teaser, Sai Pallavi has been shown as a teacher, who has to attend court when one of her family members gets involved in a legal matter. Gargi, billed as an intense courtroom drama, also includes an appearance from Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film will be released in Tamil, and Telugu as well as in Kannada dubbed version.

Within just a day of sharing the trailer on YouTube, over 6 lakh users have already viewed it, and more than 40,000 users have liked it as of now. The comments section has been flooded with compliments.

One of the users commented, “Sai Pallavi never fails to impress. I can see that there has been a lot of effort put into the movie by everyone. I can’t wait, much love." Another wrote, “All talented and underrated stars together in a movie. Sai Pallavi, Kalli Venkat, Govind Vasantha, and the trailer look promising. All the best."

One more said, “I am interested in this film not just because of Sai Pallavi or the theme but also for RS Shivaji, who acted brilliantly in MMKR and Kolamavu Kokila. Hope he gets deserving characters that tap into his full potential as an actor." Another fan said, “Saipallavi is a gem of a talented actress in this generation… GOLDEN ACTRESS always preferred content-oriented films… Must watch this movie, Infinite love, by Sai Pallavi."

Apart from this, Sai Pallavi was recently seen in Virata Parvam wherein she played the lead role opposite Rana Daggubati. The film was released on June 17 and was written and directed by Venu Udugula. Jointly produced by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas, the other key roles are played by Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, and others.

