Trailer of Santhanam's Agent Kannayiram’s Promises a fun Investigative Thriller

Tamil actor Santhanam has proved his acting mettle with Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi and several other films. Santhanam is currently the talk of the town with his upcoming movie Agent Kannayiram directed by Manoj Beedha. Touted to be a fun-filled investigative thriller, Agent Kannayiram is a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs.

The makers piqued the excitement around this movie by sharing a 2-minute 15-second trailer on Friday. The trailer promises a quirky story of a detective Kannayiram, who embarks to solve cases but ends up creating difficult situations.

Kannayiram is also shown to be grappling with his childhood traumas due to which he is unable to sleep peacefully. Despite all the problems, he probes the case of an abandoned dead body near a railway track. Kannayiram knows the grave dangers of this investigation but is adamant to solve the case. Will Kannayiram be able to crack this case despite the problems in his personal life? This question forms the core theme of Agent Kannayiram’s storyline.

The trailer has struck a chord with audiences, who are now waiting to see Agent Kannayiram with bated breath. Another reason, which escalated the excitement around Agent Kannayiram, is its link with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya.

For those who don’t know, Agent Kannayiram is the remake of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya starring Navin Polishetty and Shruti Sharma. Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya was a stellar success and Navin won the Zee Cine Awards Telugu. He won this award under the best find of the year male category.

A user wrote that if the script of Agent Kannayiram is handled carefully, then it can be a blockbuster. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background music also became one of the highlights of this trailer for users. Ajay has handled the cuts. Besides Santhanam, actors Pugazh, Riya Suman and others have essayed pivotal roles in Agent Kannayiram which will release on November 25. It is produced by Labyrinth Films.

