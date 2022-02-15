Trailer of Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey's Love Hostel Out; Bobby Deol Looks Menacing

The trailer of Love Hostel, starring Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol, and Vikrant Massey, has crossed 8 million views in less than 24 hours of its release. The trailer of the upcoming movie on OTT platform Zee5 was released on Monday. The movie is directed by Shanker Raman and bankrolled by actor Shah Rukh Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment.

>Watch the trailer here:

The trailer shows that Vikrant and Sanya are playing a young, newly married couple who love each other. Sanya plays Jyoti, while Vikrant is Ashu. Jyoti’s family disapproves of their relationship, and hence they are on the run from her family after their marriage.

The court grants them protection and provides refuge in a dingy hostel to live. Jyoti’s family hires a civil assassin Dagar played by Bobby Deol. The girl’s family asks Dagar to bring Jyoti back or kill her for their twisted sense of honour.

The crime thriller will premiere on Zee5 on February 25.

Shah Rukh also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle. Sharing the trailer, he wrote, “In an unforgiving land where falling in love forfeits your life, a rebellious couple dares to break bounds. Will their love survive?"

Sanya Malhotra, in a statement, said that Love Hostel was a unique journey that helped her push boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. She said it was “ terrific and an exhilarating journey."

“Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters," she said.

Bobby Deol said that he loved the character of Dagar who is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. “I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before," he said.

