Trailer of Sathish Ninasam and Hariprriya's Petromax Receives Mixed Response

The recently released trailer of Petromax, starring Sathish Ninasam and Hariprriya in the lead, is a laugh riot. However, it is getting mixed responses from the viewers. According to some media reports, it has garnered praise from those who enjoy adult comedy, while some said that films like Petromax cannot be watched with family and will be the downfall of the Kannada film industry.

Mixing obscenity with philosophy, it revolves around the lives of four orphans, who find affection in an older woman. In addition to Sathish Ninasam and Hariprriya, the film ensembles a star cast of Nagabhushana, Padmaja Rao, Karunya Ram, Arun Kumar, Veena Sundar Vijayalakshmi Singh, Sudha Belawadi, Hema Dutt, Mimicri Gopi, Suman Ranganath, and Achyuth Kumar among others.

The film has Hariprriya playing a bold avatar. Petromax marks the second collaboration of the actress with film director Vijayaprasad, while it is her first project with Sathish. Hariprriya and Vijayaprasad had earlier come together for Neer Dose, wherein she essayed a commercial sex worker.

Petromax, jointly bankrolled by Sathish Picture House, Studio 18 & Petromax Pictures has Anoop Seelin fill in as music director and Niranjan Babu as cinematographer.

Kannada filmmaker Vijayaprasad, who is known to add classic flavour to his movies and is currently seen as the king of adult comedy in the Kannada film industry has delivered two films and has two others ready for release. Judging by the trailers, it is said that the director’s upcoming films Petromax and Thotapuri are no less different from his Neer Dose, which is said to have an overdose of adult comedy.

The director’s Thotapuri stars Jaggesh and Aditi Prabhudeva, and will come out in a two-part series.

