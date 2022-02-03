Trailer of Siddu Jonnalagadda, Neha Shetty's DJ Tillu Promises Wild, Joyous Ride

The much-anticipated trailer of DJ Tillu, starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty, has been released to the fans’ delight. The film promises to be a wild, joyful, and adventurous ride.

The trailer has already garnered 2.9 million views within 19 hours of its release.

The movie is going to hit the theatres on February 11. The makers of the film, while releasing the trailer tweeted, “Here’s the most Massy yet Funky & unlimited Madness! An unstoppable roller coaster ride awaits, ONLY in Theatres soon!."

The trailer begins on a humorous note, with Siddhu talking about how he has worked with Allu Arjun in one of his movies as a music composer. From the trailer, it appears the story of the film is going to revolve around Radhika (Neha Shetty), the leading lady, and her various love interests.

Radhika eventually falls in love with DJ Tillu, who then discovers all of her love affairs, leaving him perplexed.

With a youthful subject, dialogues, and humour, the trailer is immensely engaging. It appears that the film will be able to keep the audience hooked to the screen.

The Vimal Krishna directorial was originally titled Narudi Brathuku Natana before being renamed DJ Tillu.

Neha Shetty plays the leading lady in the film. The film’s music is being composed by Sricharan Pakala, who scored the music for the recent blockbuster singles Thimmarusu and Naandhi.

DJ Tillu and Pataas Papa, two new songs from the film sung by Anirudh Ravichander, have gone viral on YouTube. Naga Vamsi, under the aegis of Sithara Entertainments, is backing DJ Tillu. Siddhu Jonnalagadda has also written the dialogues for the film.

